New Delhi: Martin Guptill, the swashbuckling opening batter from New Zealand has become the leading run-scorer overtaking the former India T20 captain Virat Kohli. It is noteworthy that, Guptill achieved this feat while playing against India in the ongoing T20 International in Ranchi.

Martin Guptill has overtaken Virat Kohli’s record of 3227 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20 International matches. Rohit Sharma, who is third on the list after Guptill and Kohli, is 142 runs behind Kohli. Guptill started his innings with a bang by playing shots all around the ground but shortly got out in the fifth over of the match.

However, his innings of 31 runs in 15 balls ensured that he will achieve the feat in the second T20 itself. Guptill has a reputation of striking the balls from the first ball and that is how his innings started. Guptill got a life early in the match as KL Rahul dropped a tough chance running from mid-off.