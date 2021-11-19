<strong>New Delhi</strong>: Martin Guptill, the swashbuckling opening batter from New Zealand has become the leading run-scorer overtaking the former India T20 captain Virat Kohli. It is noteworthy that, Guptill achieved this feat while playing against India in the ongoing T20 International in Ranchi. <p></p> <p></p>Martin Guptill has overtaken Virat Kohli's record of 3227 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20 International matches. Rohit Sharma, who is third on the list after Guptill and Kohli, is 142 runs behind Kohli. Guptill started his innings with a bang by playing shots all around the ground but shortly got out in the fifth over of the match. <p></p> <p></p>However, his innings of 31 runs in 15 balls ensured that he will achieve the feat in the second T20 itself. Guptill has a reputation of striking the balls from the first ball and that is how his innings started. Guptill got a life early in the match as KL Rahul dropped a tough chance running from mid-off.