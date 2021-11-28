Kanpur: Indian cricketer Axar Patel on Saturday took his fifth fifer in the longest format of the game during New Zealand’s first innings of the ongoing two-match Test series at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The 27-year-old’s efforts helped India bowl out New Zealand for 296 runs on the third day and take the first-innings lead of 49 runs. The left-arm orthodox received a lot of praise for his performance against the Black Caps in the cricket team. However, amid all the praise, former India striker Wasim Jaffer made some hilarious remarks for Axar on Twitter.

Writing on Twitter, Jaffer, who is known for his memes on social media, started pulling Axar’s leg for the only ‘mistake’ he committed during the Test match. Jaffer was specifically referring to a date that Axar claimed he did not set when he signed the ball for five wickets.

I do it everyday 😂 Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 27, 2021

“It wasn’t me… @surya_14kumar wrote this!” Axar responded.

The banter, however, continued with Jaffer suggesting a hilarious punishment for the Indian batter.

“Ohh then what’s the punishment for @surya_14kumar ? Stand in front of The Wall?” Jaffer added.

Suryakumar also joined the party as he gave a tongue in cheek reply.

“I do it everyday,” he said.

India is leading by 124 runs in the ongoing match. With India, losing half their side at 75, Blackcaps have come back into the game with exceptional bowling from Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.