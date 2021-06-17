India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021: Match Preview – Pitch Report, Probable XI And Head to Head Record

We are all set for the biggest Test match of the year as India will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The excitement for the game is going over the roof and it will be interesting to note which team will take the advantage going into the big game.

Many cricket experts believe that New Zealand will hold the advantage as they are better prepared for the big game and they will aim to come up with a complete show. New Zealand dominated the first match against England and went on to win the second game by eight wickets, which will give them a lot of confidence.

On the other hand, India will need to the ground running against New Zealand. The Indian team hasn’t had a lot of match practice but the intrasquad match must have given them some confidence before the grand final. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma showed good form in the practice match and they will look to carry the impetus.

Pitch Report:

Simon Lee, the Southampton pitch curator, has said that he will look to prepare a bouncy, pacey and track with good carry. So we can expect some grass on the deck and if it is the case, it won’t be a bad idea to play four-seamers.

India’s Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand playing XI:

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner/Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

Head to Head:

Total matches: 59, Won by India: 21, Won by New Zealand: 12, Draw: 26.

The WTC final will take place at Ageas, Bowl, Southampton from June 18.