India vs Pakistan VIDEO Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya Heroics Seals The Deal For IND vs PAK Wit

Highlights IND vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: A fantastic win by India but credit to Pakistan as well for hanging around. They were not defending a big score but Naseem Shah set the tone with a wicket in the first over. Virat Kohli was then dropped for a duck in the same over. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then brought India’s innings back on track with a 49-run partnership before both fell in quick succession. Pakistan bowled well but Jadeja and Pandya kept the runs ticking. With 21 needed off two overs, India scored 14 runs in the penultimate over to almost seal the deal. While Jadeja fell in the final over, Pandya ensured that there is no upset with a last over six as India won by 5 wickets.

Earlier, Sensational spells by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147. Bhuvneshwar set the tone early by removing Babar Azam early before a barrage of short balls by Hardik Pandya saw Pakistan lose three wickets for 10 runs in the middle overs. From 87-2, Pakistan collapsed to 114-7 before a handy 19-run partnership between Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf helped Pakistan reach 147, still way below par. This was after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first on a pitch that is expected to assist the seamers. India had surprisingly dropped Rishabh Pant from the team and have gone in with Dinesh Karthik. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will form the pace attack along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Pakistan look to play off the first couple of overs.

IND vs PAK Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani