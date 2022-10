Highlights India vs Pakistan Match Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: King Kohli Reigns Supreme At MCG, IND Win

Highlight IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match, Cricket Score: Shan Masood fifty got Pakistan back on track after Babar Azam-led team lost wickets in regular intervals. With the start Pakistan got, Babar Azam would be happy at end of the first innings with his team getting 159 for 8 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed played his part and played a game-changing knock of 51 off 34 balls that gave his team some kind of momentum after the start India got with the ball. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were the pick of the bowlers for India as both the pacers picked up three wickets each. Mohammed Shami bowled well but only has a wicket to show for his efforts. (FULL SCORECARD)

Earlier, Iftikhar counter attacked for Pakistan and departed after scoring a well-made 51 off 34 balls as Shan Masood gave him good company after Pakistan lost both their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in quick succession. Hardik Pandya got India back on track by taking a couple of wickets in the same over as Shami took care of Iftikhar.

The Indian bowlers started the match on a high as Arshdeep Singh removed Babar Azam for a golden duck. Arshdeep Singh didn’t stop there and removed Rizwal as well. The Pakistani batter could only score four runs.

IND vs PAK PLAYING XI:

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh