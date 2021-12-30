Centurion: It was a win for the ages, as Team India became the first Asian nation to win a match at South Africa’s centurion, which was considered to be a fortress for them. Virat Kohli and Co. pulled off a historic win by a handsome margin of 113 runs as the Dean Elgar-led South Africa failed to cope up with the onslaught of the Indian bowlers.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been the best bowlers for the visitors as both of them scalped a combined 11 wickets in the match. Vice-captain, KL Rahul has been adjudged as Man of the Match for his heroics with the bat. It was a good end to the year and it definitely calls for some celebration. Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and Cheteswar Pujara danced their heart out with the resort staff as the video goes viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

”The customary post match pictures got too boring, hence Cheteshwar Pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with Mohammed Siraj and yours truly. What a win,” the off-spinner posted on Instagram after India took a 1-0 lead in the three match Test series.

Ravi Ashwin had massive success in red-ball cricket this year as he is just a few wickets away from occupying the second position in India’s all-time leading wicket taker list in the longest format of the game.

India play their second Test at Johannesburg, which will start from 3rd January with the final Test to be played at Cape Town.