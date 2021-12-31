New Delhi: Indian pace battery spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to grow in stature. The Talismanic bowler may not have a lot of wickets unlike his counterpart, however his deliveries to Rassie Van Der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj are garnering a lot of attention. South African chances to win the test match went up for a toss after Jasprit Bumrah bowled two absolute ‘Jaffas’ to bring the score to 94/4 on Day 4 and dismissing South African captain Dean Elgar on Day 5.

Since Bumrah has been introduced into the international circuit, he has been relentless against batters with his immaculate line and length. He has been a startling revelation in test cricket too. Many have been in awe of the unorthodox fast bowler and India former player has joined the list.

“Of all the Indian pacers I have seen and played with, I would put him on top of the pack. Definitely, ahead of me. Top class bowler in world cricket, he has done enough to be in any Hall of Fame. Inswingers, straighteners, leg cutters, bouncers, yorkers, slower cutters you name it, he has it. It’s been a real pleasure watching him bowl,” Srinath while speaking with the Indian Express.

Bumrah has been showered praises upon for possessing many skills and traits as a pacer, but this particular appreciation from Srinath promises stands out. In 2021, Bumrah became the fastest India bowler to complete 100 Test wickets, getting there against England and surpassing the great Kapil Dev. Against South Africa as Bumrah grabbed five wickets, the 28-year-old pacer completed 100 wickets overseas.

“In the West Indies, he looks like a West Indian bowler, in South Africa, he operates like a South African. Same in Australia or England. The lines and lengths, and angles of release, and types of balls in each country conditions minute tweaks that might go unnoticed he makes it seem he has been in that country for years. Like a home bowler,” added Srinath.