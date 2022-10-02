IND vs SA 2nd T20I in Guwahati: Weather Forecast

India are ready to face South Africa in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. It is the last series before the much-awaited T20I World Cup in Australia and the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will look to make the most of it.

The Indian cricket team is 1-0 up in the series and will look to clinch it on Sunday. According to AccuWeather, there is a high possibility of rain during the match. There is around a 40% chance of rain and 70% precipitation with more than 99% of cloud weather throughout the match. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 78% to 83%, while the temperature will be between 27 to 31 degrees Celcius.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at Baraspara Stadium may provide the players with a slightly better run-making facility than the first match. However, this has not been a very high-scoring venue.

Toss Timing

The toss will play a factor in deciding the winner of the match. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Let’s take a look at the predicted 11 of both the teams:

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo