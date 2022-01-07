Johannesburg: It was a win for the ages for South Africa as the home side romped to a 7-wicket victory over the Indians on Thursday to draw the Test series level 1-1 with the decider to take place in Cape Town. Elgar played a captain’s knock of 96 out of 188 and held his nerves till the very end to help the Proteas beat India for the first time in Johannesburg.

“I said to myself I’m going to be there till the end as a senior batter, someone who’s been around for a long time. I needed to take the responsibility,” Elgar said in the post-match media interaction.

The skipper reflects on the stressful competition the Indians has given in the series as he was brave to take blows and beamers from the onrushing Indian pacers. He says people may have divided opinion but he see it as an influencing factor in the team.

“It’s not always going to work out but today it worked out. It’s a highly stressful and intense series against the Indians. Some may call it stupid, some may brave. I would like to see the latter. I’d like to see it as another influencing factor in our team. If I’m willing to put my body on the line, so should everyone else and it’s not in the mind. Playing for your country, you’re expected to do this, irrespective of how you are feeling and you need to focus on the bigger task at hand,” he told.

For the 34-year old, accolades and personal milestones is secondary, it’s the team that comes first and he’s happy that he managed to get his side over the finishing line as a captain in a do or die situation.

“It feels really special, firstly as a captain. I don’t play for accolades or personal milestones. I play for my teammates. I was extremely glad as the captain that I could lead us over the line, which was a do or die kind of Test match for us.”

He says it’s a confidence booster for the team, a step made in the right direction.