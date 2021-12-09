New Delhi: Sensational opening batter, Rohit Sharma has been appointed as India’s new captain of T20I and ODI, Virat Kohli will continue to lead the team in the red ball format. Virat Kohli led the Indian team in all formats of the game until the 2020 T20 World Cup last month, after which Rohit Sharma was named India’s T20 captain.

The decision to replace Virat Kohli as ODI captain was taken by the All India Senior Selection Committee. Virat Kohli, with a stellar 72.65 ODI average and more than 5,000 runs with 21 ODI hundred in 95 matches, will go down as one of the most accomplished record holder for an Indian captain. However, on Wednesday, without explaining the reasons, the BCCI said All-India voters “decided” Rohit to will be the captain for ODI’s and the T20I’s “going forward”.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, since the news broke, social media has been flooding in with the reaction of netizens. From cricket players, experts to professionals, everyone took to Twitter to respond to the big news. However, more than half of the fans were disappointed with the BCCI and began to criticize it for removing Virat Kohli from the position of captain.

Virat Kohli ➡️ Rohit Sharma Beginning of a new era for India men’s limited-overs cricket. pic.twitter.com/5yo9Jdj4U2 ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

While some saw it too early to make the decision, on the other hand, many felt that the BCCI owed an explanation to fans. Fans began bashing the richest cricket board left, right, and center for taking this bold decision.

Here are some of the reactions around the world:

Don’t think today was the day to sack Kohli as ODI captain, when the squad has not been named yet. For someone who won 65 of 95 games in charge, you could do this better. Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 8, 2021

Not here to comment on whether or not it was the right decision. How good or bad a captain Kohli was has no relevance here. It’s about a cricket board casually replacing a captain of nearly 5 years with a one-liner at the end of an email. How shitty is that? #bcci #ViratKohli Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 8, 2021

Best batting average as ODI captain: Kohli – 72.65(95 matches,SR 98.3) ABD – 63.94(101 matches,SR 110.5) MSD – 53.55(200 matches,SR 86.2) Kane – 49.56(77 matches,SR 79.2) Mathews – 45.97(106 matches,SR 84.9) Averaging 70+ for 100 matches vth ~100SR 🙏 Absolute Beast @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/30ZyU3sVxN 17 (@varun_rayudu) December 8, 2021