<strong>Cape Town</strong>: Third test between India and South Africa has got interesting with the wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar. After the blitzkrieg by Rishabh Pant which helped India set a target of 211 for the hosts, Elgar and Peterson played exceedingly well to bring South Africa back into the game after losing Aiden Markram early. <p></p> <p></p>South Africa began well with Markram getting some streaky boundaries through the off-side off Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Amid high chatter from the Indian team, Shami extracted the outer edge twice from Markram. The first one went for a boundary between gully and backward point. But on the very next ball, Markram again went for the loose pull and outside edge flew to KL Rahul at third slip. <p></p> <p></p>Keegan Petersen got off the mark with a well-timed off-drive through mid-off off Bumrah. He and Elgar oozed confidence while getting boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin had Elgar trapped lbw on his third over of the day. Elgar reviewed and ball-tracking showed that the ball would go over the stumps, surprising the Indian team. <p></p> <p></p>Post this, Petersen played some great-quality shots, cutting Shardul Thakur through off-side, bringing his delightful backfoot punch off Bumrah and reverse sweeping and cutting Ashwin with ease. He then picked a boundary flying past diving Pant off Shami followed by a drive through off-side to take South Africa past 100. Bumrah broke the 78-run partnership as Elgar was strangled down leg and Pant dived to his right to take the catch at the stroke of stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Brief scores: India 223 in 77.3 overs and 198 in 67.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 100 not out, Virat Kohli 29; Marco Jansen 4/36, Lungi Ngidi 3/21) against South Africa in 76.3 overs and 101/2 in 29.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 48 not out, Dean Elgar 30; Mohammed Shami 1/22, Jasprit Bumrah 1/29), South Africa need 111 runs to win. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from IANS</strong>