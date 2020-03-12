Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India vs South Africa Prediction, South Africa Tour of India 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya’s eagerly-awaited international comeback adds a lot of context to India’s three-match ODI campaign against South Africa starting Thursday where the hosts would be aiming to put the ‘New Zealand Nightmare’ behind them. Amid the ever-rising danger of Novel Coronavirus and threat of rain once again playing spoilsport, Pandya’s all-round flamboyance will keep skipper Virat Kohli in a good headspace as he would be desperately trying to forget the 0-3 mauling in the last series in New Zealand.

TOSS – The toss between India vs South Africa will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

My Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Janneman Malan, KL Rahul (WK), Quinton de Kock (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Janneman Malan/Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen/JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla/Beuran Hendricks

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

Vice-captain Options: Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav

