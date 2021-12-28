New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri was as ecstatic as anyone else for India pacer Mohammad Shami, who became the fifth Indian pacer to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. Shami achieved the historic milestone by getting rid of Kagiso Rabada on the third day of the first Test between India and South Africa played at Centurion.

Shastri took to Twitter to congratulate the India pacer, who was also the 11th Indian bowler to pick up 200 or more wickets.

“Shabash Sultan of Bengal @MdShami11. Dekh ke maza aah gaya. Biryani. Doh din ke baad. Mehnat ka Phal. God bless. #SAvIND #Shami #Shami200,” tweeted Shastri.

The India pacer also took to Twitter and said it is a proud moment for him to do it for the team.

“A proud moment and to do it for the team here in Centurion Stadium is special. 2️00 and counting. Thanks to everyone for the love and support. #TeamIndia | #SAvIND #mshami11,” tweeted Shami.

A proud moment and to do it for the team here in Centurion 🏟️ is special 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting Thanks to everyone for the love and support #TeamIndia | #SAvIND #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/rjdGKqAGsO Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 28, 2021

India were in a spot of bother after getting bowled out for 327 in the morning session on the third day, adding only 55 runs to their overnight score on Day 1 and no play possible on the second day due to rain.

The Indian pacers, however, got India back in the match with Jasprit Bumrah striking early by removing South African captain Dean Elgar. Shami then took charge and was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 5 for 44 as South Africa were bundled out for 197, giving India a lead of 150 runs.

At the close of play on Day 3, India were 16 for 1 and are leading by 146 runs.