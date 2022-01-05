Johannesburg: Tempers were flaring all over the place on Day 3, as India’s bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa bowler Marco Jansen got engaged in a heated exchange of words on the field. Stand-in umpire Marais Erasmus had to intervene in order to stop the bowlers who were going at each other.

The incident happened after lunch when Bumrah came out to bat with India 8 wickets down. Jansen was peppering Bumrah with short balls and also hitting him on the arm in the process. Bumrah had a very nonchalant reaction to that.

Right after that, Bumrah got hit on the arm again by a bouncer bowled by Jansen. Jansen started saying something to Bumrah. The 28 year old went on to the middle of the pitch to respond. Jansen also found an opportunity and started walking aggressively towards Bumrah. Umpire Erasmus had to intervene observing the aggression from the both players.

But Bumrah was not done yet as he clocked a delivery from Kagiso Rabada for a massive six over mid-on. The entire Indian dressing room started cheering Bumrah, however, he got out to Kagiso Rabada in the next over.

India are on the verge of creating history at the Wanderers. South Africa has been given a target of 240 runs to win. At tea, Proteas are 34/0 with Aiden Markram and Captain Dean Elgar in the middle.