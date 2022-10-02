Guwahati: The Indian cricket team will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa as they take on the field for the second game at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. It is the last series before the much-awaited T20I World Cup in Australia.

India comfortable won the first match of the series after bowling South Africa out for just 106 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side then easily chased the target with the loss of just two wickets.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match in India.

What date will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa T20I match will take place on October 2, Sunday.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa T20I match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

What time will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match begin?

India vs South Africa T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be broadcasted?

India vs South Africa T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

India vs South Africa T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

India vs South Africa Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo