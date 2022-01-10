Johannesburg: The third game of the three-match Test series between South Africa and India will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town starting January 11. India won the first Test convincingly but South Africa came back strongly in the second Test to level the series 1-1 riding on Proteas captain Dean Elgar’s brilliant unbeaten 96 that helped the hosts chase down 240 on the fourth day of the Test match. For India, captain Virat Kohli has been declared fit to take the field and is expected to play the series decider while Mohammed Siraj, who had sustained a hamstring injury in the last match has been ruled out of the final Test. Hanuman Vihari is expected to make way for Kohli in the playing XI while it will be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav in place of Siraj.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa match online and on TV.

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will take place on Tuesday, Jan 11 at the Newland Stadium, Cape Town.

What is the timing of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will start at 2:o0 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match being played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be played at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you see the live stream of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can also catch all the live updates in our blog from 1:00 pm IST.