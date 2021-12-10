<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Ahead of the South Africa tour, India's newly-appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Friday began his preparations with a training session in Mumbai on Friday. The 34-year old Sharma took to social media to share a video clip in which he can be seen working with throw-down specialists on a pitch full of pace and bounce. <p></p> <p></p>He can be also seen defending the ball or leaving it, focusing on his Test cricket game. "Getting started in 3..2..1," wrote Rohit on Instagram along with the video. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXTFDedhFFz/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXTFDedhFFz/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The star Indian opener, who began his tenure as full-time captain in T20Is with a 3-0 win over New Zealand last month, was appointed the captain of the ODI side on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit has also been named the new vice-captain of Team India in Tests, replacing Ajinkya Rahane. So, the upcoming South Africa tour will be huge for him. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami also returned to the nets at the National Cricket Academy where he can be seen getting a few overs under his belt. He was rested from the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand along with fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian team will play three Test matches and three ODIs in South Africa. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from IANS</strong>