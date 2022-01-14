New Delhi: India won the series-opener in Centurion by 113 runs but surprisingly caved in against an inexperienced South African team in the remaining two matches, with their batters letting them down on more than one occasion. Kohli though gave credit to his opponents for the manner in which they staged the turnaround, a day after losing his cool over a DRS decision.

The internet went into a frenzy as there were lot of reactions on this defeat of the Indian team against South Africa which was deemed to be the final frontier for them. There were several reactions from cricket players, experts and fans around the world.

Firstly, the reaction of the South African great and master batter AB de Villiers.

Amazing fight boys. Great Test series. Well done to both teams for pulling us all in👏 AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 14, 2022

There was praises from the prominent voices of Indian cricket. Former players Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel minced no words in appreciating South Africa.

I thought this was our best chance to create a history! Considering our team and theirs. Well played South Africa. Marco Janson and Keegan Peterson are future South African stars. Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 14, 2022

Coming back from 1 down to win 2 test matches is great effort by South Africa..Tht too after India wining the Toss in both the matches..well done #sa.. for India regroup and rephrase.. parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 14, 2022

Odisha Cricket Association coach and former cricketer Wasim Jaffer was full of praises of South African bowling attack as well as Keegan Petersen.

Result didn’t go our way but that doesn’t change the fact that this was a gripping series. Every session was a contest. Congratulations to @OfficialCSA. You’ve got great foundation to build on. Petersen is 👌🏼And Rabada-Nortje-Ngidi-Jansen attack is going to be 🔥 #SAvIND Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022

Prominent commentator and former India opener Aakash Chopra lamented on the fact that final frontier remained unconquered, however, congratulated South Africa for their match winning performance too.

Final frontier remains unconquered. 2018 was a contest between two evenly matched sides and you could take a lot of heart from the performances even in a series defeat. This tour though winning the first test superior side and then losing 1-2. This will hurt. Should hurt. Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2022

India will look to amends in the next series in which 3 ODI’s will be played starting January 19 on Wednesday.