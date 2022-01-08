New Delhi: KL Rahul failed to live up as captain of Team India in the Johannesburg Test, as the Men in Blue lost by 7 Wickets to Dean Elgar-led South Africa. Rahul who took over Virat, did his part while batting but as a skipper he shouldn’t have been the obvious choice to lead the side feels former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer was surprised by the management decision’s to go for KL Rahul as skipper instead of Ajinkya Rahane, who is a proven performer in Australia as a captain.

“I am surprised by the team management. When you have someone as good as Ajinkya Rahane available who has not lost any Test as a captain and won you a Test series in Australia, do you need to give the Test captaincy to KL Rahul?”

He also clarified that he has nothing against KL Rahul as he is young and people are looking at him as a future captain for the long run.

“I have nothing against KL Rahul. He is young and has captained the Punjab Kings. People are thinking about him as a future captain. But I think Rahane should have led the side in Kohli’s absence,” he added.

Virat’s services was heavily missed, Jaffer asserted as he is one of those players, who brings a lot of aggression in the cricket field.

“India definitely missed Virat Kohli, the captain, because he brings so much aggression to the field. When you have such a player on the field, you know you will be held accountable if you make a mistake. So, they missed that energy,” Jaffer said.