<strong>New Delhi: </strong>KL Rahul failed to live up as captain of Team India in the Johannesburg Test, as the Men in Blue lost by 7 Wickets to Dean Elgar-led South Africa. Rahul who took over Virat, did his part while batting but as a skipper he shouldn't have been the obvious choice to lead the side feels former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer. <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer was surprised by the management decision's to go for KL Rahul as skipper instead of Ajinkya Rahane, who is a proven performer in Australia as a captain. <p></p> <p></p>"I am surprised by the team management. When you have someone as good as Ajinkya Rahane available who has not lost any Test as a captain and won you a Test series in Australia, do you need to give the Test captaincy to KL Rahul?" <p></p> <p></p>He also clarified that he has nothing against KL Rahul as he is young and people are looking at him as a future captain for the long run. <p></p> <p></p>"I have nothing against KL Rahul. He is young and has captained the Punjab Kings. People are thinking about him as a future captain. But I think Rahane should have led the side in Kohli's absence," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Virat's services was heavily missed, Jaffer asserted as he is one of those players, who brings a lot of aggression in the cricket field. <p></p> <p></p>"India definitely missed Virat Kohli, the captain, because he brings so much aggression to the field. When you have such a player on the field, you know you will be held accountable if you make a mistake. So, they missed that energy,'' Jaffer said.