India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, LIVE Streaming: Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch on TV And Online in India on January 5 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

With World T20 in mind, India will start their preparations when they take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. Riding high on confidence, the Men in Blue enjoyed a brief break after registering T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively.

As the series has been sandwiched between the Australia ODIs and the New Zealand tour thereafter, the three T20Is against Sri Lanka might not attract that much attention as expected during the matches played at home.

However, the series will hold much importance for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who will be making his return to international cricket. Bumrah has been out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back and thus would be rearing to go and perform for the team.

The 26-year-old has also been included in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia, which will take place after the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Another important area of focus for the hosts during the three T20Is would be the form of Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan, like Bumrah, was not part of the West Indies series after he hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed opener was not at his absolute best in the T20I series against Bangladesh and faced criticism from several quarters.

What: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

When: 7 PM IST, January 5, 2020 (Sunday)

Where: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

Weather Report: With World T20 on top of their mind, India will try every possible permutation and combination in the T20I series vs Sri Lanka. But if we go by the MET department predictions for Sunday, rain might play spoilsport for the cricket-crazy fans. Light showers and a maximum temperature of 21*C is expected whereas the humidity levels will be around 80 per cent.

Pitch Report: The wicket in Guwahati traditionally and tends to be on the slower side and thus both the teams would be tempted to field a spin-heavy attack.

SQUADS –

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (C), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.