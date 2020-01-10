For the first time in the series, Lasith Malinga won the toss and Sri Lanka opted to field in the third and final Twenty20 International against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Friday.

India wouldn’t mind losing the toss as captain Virat Kohli revealed that the hosts wanted to bat for a change to pose some challenge on the batting department with India already having one hand on the series.

India have made three changes to their squad. Kuldeep Yadav makes way for Yuzvendra Chahal, while Sanju Samson finally gets a game and will don the wicketkeeper’s gloves with Rishabh Pant missing out. Shivam Dube too has been left out with Manish Pandey taking his place.

Sri Lanka were forced to make a change after Isuru Udana was ruled out of the match due to a back injury. The veteran Angelo Mathews comes in his place.

Playing XIs of both teams:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara

Captains have their say at the toss:

Virat Kohli: We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today. Toss was almost irrelevant as we knew they wanted to bowl first. Trend is going towards team batting second. You can’t go into the match thinking you can only do well when you chase. We want to embrace difficult things also. We have made three changes today. Sanju Samson comes in place of Rishabh Pant. Chahal replaces Kuldeep who gets a rest today and Manish Pandey gets a game in place of Shivam Dube.

Lasith Malinga: We will bowl first. There might be dew in the second innings. Our top-four batsmen need to get big runs. We have discussed that. We have two changes. Angelo comes in.