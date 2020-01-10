Pace spearhead <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/jasprit-bumrah">Jasprit Bumrah</a> on Friday became India's leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 Internationals after he pocketed the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka (1) in the third and final match against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah, who returned from injury after a gap of nearly four months, was only one wicket away from reaching the feat. He cramped Gunathilaka with a neatly directed shorter delivery in the very first over of the innings. <p></p> <p></p>With the achievement, the 26-year-old pacer now has 53 wickets going past <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ravichandran-ashwin">Ravichandran Ashwin</a> and <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/yuzvendra-chahal">Yuzvendra Chahal</a> with 52 wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah has taken 45 matches to claim 53 wickets while Chahal took only 36 matches. Ashwin on the other hand, has 52 wickets in 46 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Returning from injury, all eyes were on Bumrah in the second T20I in Indore which India won comfortably by seven wickets. The first T20I was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and damp patches on the pitch. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah, who has been out of action after India's tour of the West Indies in July-August last year due to a stress fracture on his back, started off with a wide in the first ball in Indore and was hit for a four in the second as he finished conceding seven runs. <p></p> <p></p>Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando hit boundaries off him in the fourth over as India's premier pacer looked a bit rusty starting off, but in the end bowled a superbly disguised slower to castle Dasun Shanaka in the 17th over. <p></p> <p></p>In his comeback match, Bumrah was taken for 12 in the final over by Wanindu Hasaranga (16 not out) who hit a hat-trick of fours to end the innings with a flourish as the fast bowler returned figures of 1/31 in his four overs.