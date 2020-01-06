In a bid to counter the dew factor at the Holkar Stadium venue for the second Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has been spraying a special chemical on the outfield.

According to a report in PTI on Monday, MPCA chief curator Samander Singh Chauhan said that to beat the effects of dew, a special chemical was being sprayed over the ground since the last three days. Besides, he said, the grass on the ground was also not being watered since the last three days to minimise the effects of dew. “We sincerely hope the spectators will get to see fours and sixes raining in the match,” he said.

Since the match will begin at 7pm, the dew could be a factor in deciding the outcome, especially in the second half of the match.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second match as the opener on Sunday was abandoned due to wet patches on the track following rain in Guwahati. It had started to pour 15 minutes before the scheduled start after India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bowl. However, there is no rain threat in Indore on the match day.

The final match of the series will be played in Pune on January 10.

The weather for this match promises to be good. Chances of precipitation is pegged at mere 14 per cent for 7 January. Teams will have a cool climate around them for the game with temperature expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with humidity at 74 percent, according to Accuweather.

After losing out on the action in the first match, India’s Shikhar Dhawan will be raring to go and put up a grand performance in the second match. Dhawan, who is returning from injury, is competing for the opening slot with KL Rahul proving himself in the West Indies series. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been given a rest for the ongoing series.