<strong>Lucknow:</strong> Let down by his batters in Australia, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wants more consistency from the top-order in the three-match T20 series against India, beginning here on Thursday. The 1-4 scoreline would suggest otherwise but Sri Lanka were competitive in the recent five-match series in Australia. The outing also gave Sri Lanka a good idea of the conditions and combination going into the World Cup Down Under later this year. <p></p> <p></p>However, Sri Lanka's top-order failed to live up to the expectations in Australia. "We want the top-order to fire. Whenever the top order is among the runs we have a better chance of wining. India have a strong bowling lineup and we are expecting our top-order to fire which will give our bowlers a chance to defend," said Shanka in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the series due to a COVID-19 infection he contracted in Australia. The skipper said the team will miss him but he expects the young players to rise to the occasion. <p></p> <p></p>"The youngsters have been in the system for a while, they have performed in domestic cricket. It has become normal with the COVID situation. All the teams are facing it. Wanindu will be a weakness for us but we know that he will be back soon. Still our squad is strong enough." <p></p> <p></p>Shanaka has used only five bowlers of late but said he is ready to roll his arm over if the situation demands. "Our five main bowlers have done well. Personally I would like to bowl but there was no opportunity for me to bowl. If any of the bowlers get hit I am ready to take the ball." <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka had beaten a second-string India at home last year. The captain said the away series will be a much tougher challenge even though India will be missing the services of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (both rested) and the injured Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar. <p></p> <p></p>"They have players with lots of IPL experience. Still they would be very strong. But we have a good side as well," he added.