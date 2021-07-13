New Delhi: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav needs to get his confidence back as there are a couple of guys behind him who are knocking on the door to enter Team India. Kuldeep has been in and out of India’s squad after the 2019 World Cup. The Chinaman spinner’s performance has witnessed a dip as a result he is not even a starter for Kolkata Knight Riders at the moment in the Indian Premier League.

Agarkar claims that the upcoming limited-overs series between Sri Lanka and India is going to be very crucial for Kuldeep for his T20 World Cup selection.

“Sometimes I feel that it was a little bit unfair on him (Kuldeep) to miss out on series. But he needs to get his confidence back and start bowling well. Both him and Chahal know there are guys behind them and if you have a competition, the team will do well,” said Agarkar in a virtual press conference.

Kuldeep last played for India in a T20I match in January 2020.

After the 2019 World Cup, Virat Kohli and team management decided to not start with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI as a result India have struggled to form a formidable spin attack despite rich resources.

Agarkar said that the rookie spinners Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakraborty performed well in Sri Lanka then it will be a good sign for Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“Spin has been a little bit of a worry for India, especially after Chahal and Kuldeep stopped playing together but there are players like Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakraborty and if those guys can do well, it will give more options to Virat Kohli.

“T20 World Cup is not too far away so it is a good opportunity for the guys to put pressure on players who are already in the team to make their case. These performances won’t get unnoticed,” he added.