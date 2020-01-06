The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was called off due to rain followed by a damp pitch on Sunday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati without a ball being bowled. But what followed next was embarrassing for the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/BCCI">Board of Control of Cricket in India</a> (BCCI), which is considered the richest board in the world. <p></p> <p></p>On Sunday, groundsmen were spotted using hair-dryers to dry the pitch which did not go down well with fans. The episode gave Pakistani fans an opportunity to mock and ridicule Indians on social media. A certain image where the Indians are using hair-dryers and Pakistan using helicopter instantly went viral as Pakistani fans started reacting. <p></p> <p></p>Here are some of the reactions: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">Pic 1- in Guhawati ( India) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDVSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDVSL</a> <p></p>Pic 2 - at Pakistan ( <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/1adHODEQLm">pic.twitter.com/1adHODEQLm</a></p> <p></p> Mian Omer &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@Iam_Mian) <a href="https://twitter.com/Iam_Mian/status/1214096723477454848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">BCCI(Richest CRICKET BOARD) USED IRON HAIR DRYER AND VACUUM CLEANER To DRY THE PITCH &#x1f923;&#x1f923;&#x1f923;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cricket</a><a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://t.co/DyYILQSRYJ">pic.twitter.com/DyYILQSRYJ</a></p> <p></p> AAHADKHAN&#x1f338; (@Aahadkh66295418) <a href="https://twitter.com/Aahadkh66295418/status/1214097814902456320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Indians simply do not trust their Pilots.. <p></p>They think "China ka dryer" is far better than their "Do numbri Pilots"..&#x1f602;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDVSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDVSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/jz74BtZGU2">pic.twitter.com/jz74BtZGU2</a></p> <p></p> Staunch Pakistani &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@StaunchInsafian) <a href="https://twitter.com/StaunchInsafian/status/1214101982887206913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">Pic 1- in Guhawati ( India) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDVSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDVSL</a> <p></p>Pic 2 - at Pakistan ( <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/khG3BT4dCb">pic.twitter.com/khG3BT4dCb</a></p> <p></p> Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/nibraz88cricket/status/1213851421864542214?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; Can we gift our neighbours <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> one of these helicopters to dry their cricket grounds instead of using hairdryers? <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheRealPCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImranKhanPTI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peaceforchange?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peaceforchange</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/miQJ5Wtyio">pic.twitter.com/miQJ5Wtyio</a></p> <p></p> Ashar Jawad (@AsharJawad) <a href="https://twitter.com/AsharJawad/status/1213868913777414147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Richest board in the world &#x1f602;&#x1f606;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/javerias?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@javerias</a> <a href="https://t.co/eI0RvrMAhW">pic.twitter.com/eI0RvrMAhW</a></p> <p></p> abrarwasi.official (@abrarwasi125) <a href="https://twitter.com/abrarwasi125/status/1214107741939257344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The hair dryer and steam iron are being used now to dry the pitch. Sri Lanka should have taken R Premadasa stadium rain covers to India &#x1f1f1;&#x1f1f0;&#x1f3cf; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/tQxR50axPL">pic.twitter.com/tQxR50axPL</a></p> <p></p> Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) <a href="https://twitter.com/AzzamAmeen/status/1213847884975591424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The second T20I will be played tomorrow at the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh. It will be the first game of the New year for both the teams.