West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

A superb batting display led by Shimron Hetmyer and opener Shai Hope propelled West Indies to a 1-0 series lead in the opening match in Chennai on Sunday. Hetmyer battled through cramps and Chennai humidity to score career-best 139 while Hope hit a measured unbeaten 102 to steer their team home in a tough chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India were hit early by Sheldon Cottrell whose double-wicket over dented them after they were put in to bat. Half-centuries from the middle-order pair of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer guided them to a challenging 287 but West Indies overhauled that with eight wickets to spare.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre