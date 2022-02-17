Kolkata: Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and allrounder Venkatesh Iyer received some injury blows on their hands while fielding in the opening T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens. Chahar, who was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for a massive Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, sustained a blow to his right hand while trying to stop a powerful pull shot from opposition skipper Kieron Pollard in the square leg region.

The incident happened in the penultimate over of the match when the Windies skipper looked to fire in all cylinders as Chahar was sent back to the dressing room and could not finish his full quota as Harshal Patel had to bowl the final over. Chahar finished with figures of 3-0-28-1.

India’s pace bowling allrounder Venkatesh Iyer, who bowled a solitary over, also sustained a blow to his right hand after the ball slipped through his hand from a Pollard shot in the 17th over. The duo will have their scans done and it remains to be seen if they will be available for the remainder of the series.

However, Venkatesh was up to the task in his innings of 24 off 13 where he finished the match with a boundary. Surkyakumar Yadav also played a brisk innings of 34 in just 18 deliveries to help India chase down the target of 158 with seven balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Surkyakumar Yadav played the finisher’s role to perfection after skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away at the top as India secured a clinical six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first T20 International here on Wednesday. At his favourite Eden Gardens, Rohit smashed a 19-ball 40 (6×3, 4×4) to give India the perfect foundation after his bowlers restricted the visitors to 157 for seven.

