New Delhi: Ace Indian fast-bowler Harshal Patel is set to miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, starting from August 27 due to injury. He is learnt to be suffering from a side strain and cannot be considered in the squad for the upcoming tournament. The Indian bowler is also doubtful for the ICC T20 World Cup, slated to be held in Australia from 16 October 2022 to 13 November 2022.

Harshal Patel is currently with the Indian cricket team on the West Indies tour and missed the ongoing fourth T20I of the series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. This week in the T20I series between India and West Indies has seen some turbulence. The start of the second T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre was delayed by three hours due to a delay in luggage arrival.

Then the USA visas of both teams were made available at the eleventh hour in Guyana, thanks to the intervention by their government, which paved the way for the Florida leg of the series to happen as per schedule at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill on Saturday and Sunday. India arrive with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and would be seeking to seal the series with a win in the ongoing fourth match.

Missing a top pacer like Harshal Patel would be a blow for the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup 2022. India will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, 11th September. India will look to win the tournament and gain some valuable confidence ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation ahead for the World Cup. While India will begin their tournament with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai, the first match of the Asia Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai as well on Saturday, 27th August.

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 pm. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but the hosts were changed due to the recent political tensions in the country.