India Will Win Series Against England by 4-0 – Sunil Gavaskar Makes a Bold Prediction

The Indian team has landed in England and Virat Kohli’s men will first play the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18. India then will play the first Test match against England on August 4 and they will have almost 45 days to prepare for the five-match Test series against England.

Meanwhile, India was beaten by 4-1 in the previous tour of England. The visitors were competitive which doesn’t reflect in the series margin and they will look to turn the tables in the upcoming series.

The Indian team has got the experience under their belt and they will be looking to come up with a collective effort. India has a potent pace battery as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have done a fine job in the overseas conditions.

Sunil Gavaskar said while talking to Telegraph India, “The Test series against England starts more than six weeks after the WTC final, so the result of that single game will have little or no impact on the India v England series. India will win the series 4-0 since it’s being played in August-September.

On the other hand, Sunil Gavaskar added that the swing bowlers will enjoy bowling the Duke balls as it provides assistance in the English conditions. Both India and New Zealand also have a quality bowling line-up.

The Little Master added, “The Dukes ball has shown that it certainly is one that moves in favourable conditions… so the swing bowlers will enjoy bowling with it for sure. The ball moves a lot more in June in England so it will be a challenge for the batsmen of both teams as both have a terrific pace attack”.

The World Test Championship final will take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.