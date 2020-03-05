India women have made it to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time after their semifinal match against England was washed out without a ball being bowled. Relentless rain in Sydney prevented the toss from taking place and 90 minutes after the official start time, play was called off.

Since there are no reserve days, the winner of the match was to be determined by the virtue of finishing higher on the points-table. In Group A, India finished toppers winning all four matches, whereas England, in Group B won three out of four. It may not be the idea way to progress to the final but India reap the rewards for finishing table-toppers.

England skipper Heather Knight managed to put a smile of her face, saying how the loss against South Africa eventually impacted their campaign.

“Really frustrating. Not how we wanted the World Cup to finish for us. No reserve day, no chance of getting play, and ultimately that loss against South Africa cost us,” she said after play was called off.

“Our aim was to get to the semifinals, which we eventually did. It’s all very English isn’t it, talking about the weather and getting knocked out. It felt that we gained a bit of momentum in the last few games and we were pumped up for the semifinals. The spin group has been outstanding. Glenn was great, Sophie’s been around for a while. And the way Maddy has taken to international cricket, there are some good signs for the future. Lessons are to win the first game I guess.”

Harmanpreet Kaur, the India skipper admitted it was unfortunate to not get a game and vouched for the concept of reserve days in ICC tournaments going forward.

“Having reserve days in the future will be a great idea,” she said. “From day one, we new we have to win all the games because in case the semis don’t happen, that would be hard for us. In that sense, credit to the team for winning all the games. Everybody is looking in great touch – Shafali and Smriti. They are giving us good starts, and that helps. Me and Smriti are trying to spend more time in the nets. We are looking more positive now. Unfortunately we haven’t come up with big innings, but our teammates are, and at the end of the day it’s a team game.

“First T20 World Cup final means a lot for us. But as a team, we just want to play our best cricket in the final. If we can play our best cricket, we will be in a good position. We know both South Africa and Australia have done well so far, so we are not thinking about the other team.”

India will now face the winner of the second final between South Africa and Australia in the summit clash Sunday.