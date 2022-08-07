India Women vs Australia Women Final Birmingham Weather Forecast

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground will witness new dawn for women’s cricket on Sunday when India face off against T20 World Cup champions Australia in the first-ever match of the women’s T20 event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Whenever India and Australia have met previously in group stages of the Women’s T20 World Cup, the ladies in blue jersey end up on the winning side. In the 2018 edition in West Indies, India had beaten Australia by 48 runs.

In the 2020 edition, India again defeated Australia by 17 runs, leaving them on the brink of an early exit from the tournament at home. Though Australia won the tournament by defeating India in the final in front of 86,174 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, fans from both sides will be itching to see how an India-Australia clash in the Commonwealth Games 2022 pans out.

The maximum temperature in Birmingham on Sunday will be 26 C while the minimum temperature will be 9 C. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the day.

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Six

Online Live Streaming: SonyLiv

India Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is likely to be on the slower side, but will still be a good one to bat on. There should be some movement available with the new ball, making for a good contest between the pacers and batters. Anything around 150 runs would be a good total.

Toss Timing

The toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.