Live Cricket Streaming India vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

It’s fair to say that India’s campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup hasn’t gone as per their plan. In four matches, they have won two and lost the same number of games.

In all four matches, their batting has oscillated between very high and low extremes. Amidst their inconsistent campaign, India now square off against six-time World Cup winners, Australia, who are on a consistent, undefeated run in the tournament, at Eden Park on Saturday.

It will also be the first time the two teams will meet in a 50-over World Cup match since the semifinal of the 2017 edition at Derby, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s whirlwind 171 served as the knockout punch for Australia.

When is India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Australia Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, 19th March 2022.

What are the timings of India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match being played?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.