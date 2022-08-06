India Women vs England Women, CWG 2022 Birmingham Weather Forecast: Probable Playing 11s, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads

India Women vs England Women Semi-final Birmingham Weather Forecast

India are ready to take on England in the first semi-final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The Indian team has lost just one match on their way to the last four of the prestigious tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team will now like to book their place in the final and assure at least a silver medal.

Apart from India’s match against Pakistan, the weather at Edgbaston has stayed clear and sunny throughout the tournament so far. The temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees during the day with pleasant weather expected for the game. According to Accuweather, there is a 7 per cent chance of rain which might even be a passing shower.

India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Six

Online Live Streaming: SonyLiv

India Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch will offer more assistance to batters than bowlers in the match. There might be something for spinners as well in the later stages of the match. Anything around 150 runs would be a good total.

Toss Timing

The match starts at 11 am local time which is 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

India Women vs England Women Probable XI

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.

Squads:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana.

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Freya Davies, Kate Cross.