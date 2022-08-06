Birmingham: The Indian women’s cricket team is ready to take on England in the first semi-final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Indian have lost just one match on their way to the last four of the prestigious tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led will now like to book their place in the final and assure at least a silver medal.

Here are the details on when and where to watch India Women vs England Women CWG 2022 Cricket match.

When will India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 6, Saturday.

What time does India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 3.30 pm IST.

Where will India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs England women’s cricket semi-final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.