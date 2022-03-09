<h1>India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming ICC Womens World Cup 2022</h1> <p></p>After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine &amp; Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, New Zealand seemed to have got their campaign back on track. After suffering a surprise three-run loss to the West Indies, the White Ferns bounced back with a nine-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in a rain-hit match. <p></p><h2>When is the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup 2022 Match?</h2> <p></p>The India-W vs New Zealand-W match will take place on Thursday, March 10 in New Zealand. <p></p><h2>What is the timing of India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup 2022 Match?</h2> <p></p>The India Women vs Pakistan Women match will start at 6:30 AM IST. <p></p><h2>Where is the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup 2022 Match Played?</h2> <p></p>The India-W vs Pakistan-W match will be played at Seddan Park, Hamilton. <p></p><h2>Where can you live stream the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup 2022 Match?</h2> <p></p>The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Squads:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Sophie Devine (captain), Amy Satterthwaite (vice-captain), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu.