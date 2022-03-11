India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

India’s under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team’s campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies in the third league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup here on Saturday.

Currently placed fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India would like to get back to winning ways as back-to-back defeat can cause loss in momentum, especially when they are playing one game after another on the bounce.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, the young Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were all criticised for not getting a move-on against New Zealand in India’s chase of 261 and despite Harmanpreet Kaur’s 62-ball-71, the team ended up being outplayed by 62 runs.

It is understood that Shafali Verma, despite her ‘blow hot, blow cold’ form, will be back in the playing eleven, and would be expected to lend pace to innings, something which Yastika Bhatia failed to do in the previous game.

The Indian batters played out an inexplicable 162 dot balls, equivalent to 27 overs, in the last game against White Ferns and the match was as good as over when they scored only 50 off the first 20 overs.

When is the India Women vs West Indies Women World Cup 2022 Match?

The India-W vs West Indies-W match will take place on Saturday, March 12 in New Zealand.

What is the timing of India Women vs West Indies Women World Cup 2022 Match?

The India Women vs West Indies Women match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is the India Women vs West Indies Women World Cup 2022 Match Played?

The India-W vs West Indies-W match will be played at Seddan Park, Hamilton.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs West Indies Women World Cup 2022 Match?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav.