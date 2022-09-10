Chester-Le-Street: India women are set to take on England women in a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs. The series gets underway on September 10 in Chester-le-street with the teams clashing in the first T20I. The sporting events in the country have been suspended to mourn the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, but cricket will continue as per schedule.

However, as per a report in Indian Express, the Indian team has been advised to not play music inside the dressing room and the Indian flag at the venue will also be half-mast. There will be no restrictions on on-field celebrations though, but no commercial activity will be allowed inside the stadium.

While the women’s cricket will go ahead as planned, England suspended Day 2 of the England vs South Africa Test. Even though ECB offered CSA to add another day to the Test to make up for the lost time, CSA denied citing the busy schedule. The English Premier League weekend fixtures, European Tour golf and Tour of Britain (Cycling) were some other high profile events that were suspended.

Coming back to the series, England women received a massive blow ahead of the series as star all-rounder Nat Sciver was ruled out of the series due to a hip injury. However, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that a Sciver-less England unit is still a very good side and India can’t take them lightly.

“I know England will be missing her (Nat Sciver), but I think they are still a very good side. We still need to play well to defeat them. The last 10 days, it has given us enough time to prepare ourselves and we are looking in good shape. It’s now just the time to go there and execute the plans,” she said.

“Whoever is playing, it is very important to stay in the moment and take the right decisions and take calculated risks. Those things will matter rather than who’s playing against you. If you play good cricket, you will definitely get good results,” she added.