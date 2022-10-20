New Delhi: Team India is set to play in their opening game of T20 World Cup 2022 super 12 on October 23rd against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Gautam Gambhir during an interview with Zee News addressed the Indian squad and its strength for the upcoming clash with Pakistan and the rest of matches ahead.

Gambhir talked about India’s strategy against Pakistan and other countries and said “You would strategize in front of Babar Azam cause he is a world-class cricketer. You would strategize against Rizwan. It is not like Pakistan doesn’t have world-class cricketers, be it their batters or bowlers. You would strategize against all the teams you compete with but how you execute your plans is more important.”

“Everyone would start talking about Rohit Sharma now. Rohit Sharma’s strategy and Rohit Sharma’s plan but Rohit Sharma is as good as a captain as 10 of those players are in the field because Rohit Sharma can only make plans, it is the bowlers that need to follow and execute them. Rohit Sharma can give you a template, it’s up to the batters to follow it,” He added.

https://youtu.be/RN0ndKDTAYQ

Other thing he talked about which got the most applauds from the audience was when Gambhir talked about players role in winning World Cup. He said “Unfortunately, what happens in India is if we win World Cup and I hope we win the World Cup. So all the credit would be like Rohit Sharma is winning the World Cup. Rohit Sharma will not win the World Cup. India will win the World Cup.”

We won World Cup in 2007 so it was MS Dhoni who won it, we won it in 2011 so it was Dhoni who won it, won it in 83 so it was Kapil Dev who won it. No, it was India who won it because someone took a catch, someone was bowling and someone scored runs. So I hope if India wins the World Cup, it should be India who won the World Cup, not Rohit Sharma,” Gambhir added.