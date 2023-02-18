The Indian Army organized a snow women's cricket tournament in North Kashmir after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Snow cricket in Kashmir in his talk programme Mann Ki Baat. The tournament was organized for local girls in the Panzgam village of Kupwara under the Khelo India initiative. This was the first instance of the Indian Army and locals joining hands to organise a women's cricket tournament in the area.

Four women's teams from different areas of the Kupwara district participated in the tournament. The event saw a huge number of people gathering to watch the event.

'We are extremely thankful to the Indian army for giving us an opportunity to play here. Girls generally don't get such opportunities in Kashmir; We are so lucky to play on snow. This time our parents also allowed us to go out and play. Girls are doing great in every field. Girls are doing better in studies, and I am sure they will do much better in sports too, '' said a female cricketer, participating in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the locals are delighted by the initiative of the Indian Army and want them to organise such events on a regular basis.

''Indian army organised an event for the first time ever in Jammu and Kashmir, Women Cricket tournament has been started on snow, and I am highly thankful to the Indian army for organising such an event for the local young women of the area. More and more such events should be organised in the area to promote the local talent, '' said Mushtaq Ahmed, a local.