Liverpool: Liverpool FC is one of the biggest club in the football history and also one of the marquee names in the English Premier League. They were also the runner-ups in the last Champions’ League edition and is home for some of the best Football icons like Mo Salah.

The current owners of the English Club are Fenway Sports Group (FSG). They acquired the club back in October 2010 and now have decided to put it up for sale. According to reports, They have appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist them in the business.

According to the report of The Mirror, FSG are planning to sell the club for a whooping amount of 4 Billion British Pounds. The report also mentioned that the Indian Business tycoon and World’s 8th richest man as per the Forbes has enquired the about the club and might be thinking of approaching it.

A statement from FSG stated: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.”

Ambani also owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians . They also runs the Indian Super League, India’s top-tier football tournament along with being the commercial partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).