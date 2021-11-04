New Delhi, Nov 4: Former India international and Legend, Sunil Gavaskar believes that Rahul Dravid can take the Indian Cricket Team to new heights as the Great Wall of India is appointed as the new head coach of Team India replacing Ravi Shashtri at the helm, BCCI announced it on Wednesday.

The former India Captain, Dravid is the Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru. Before this he was the head coach for the India u-19 and India A teams from 2016 to 2019. India won the u-19 World Cup in 2018 under his tutelage.

“Indian cricket should be going ahead and ahead. He will bring his vast experience, the work ethic that he embodied when he played the game, the deep thinking about tactics and so on,” Gavaskar told India Today.

With a commanding 66-run win over Afghanistan, the Indian team has kept its slim chances of making the T20 World Cup semifinals alive.

Gavaskar said in the remaining two matches, Dravid can assess a few things for outlining his future plans.

India are set to take on Scotland (Friday) and Namibia (Monday) in their last two matches. Their qualification will depend on winning these matches as well as results of contests between other teams.

“You need to have some instinctiveness during matches but you also need to be able to plan and I think this and the win over Afghanistan is probably the best news Indian cricket has had over the last one week or so,” said Gavaskar.

“After this tournament is over, you’ve got to have a new coach and the earlier he is appointed, the better it is because he will also get time to plan.

“There are still two more matches that India have to play. Right now it is time for Dravid to take stock of the situation after watching the matches and he will then decide what is best for Indian cricket,” added the respected analyst.

(With Inputs From PTI)