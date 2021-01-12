Amid a lot of speculation, the Indian cricket team reached Brisbane on Tuesday and were greeted with a shock as they were asked to stay in a hotel where they were reportedly locked in their rooms and had to clean toilets on their own.

As per a report in TOI, a member close to the team revealed the shocking details.

“We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets. Food is coming from a nearby Indian restaurant which will be given to us on our floor. We can’t move out of the floor that’s been designated for us.

The entire hotel is empty, but we can’t use any amenities in the hotel including the swimming pool and the gym. All the cafes and restaurants in the hotel are shut,” is how members of the traveling Indian contingent described the hotel premises.

Stating that how will a team suffering from injury concerns recover, the source revealed how the team did not even have the basic amenities and that the hotel was empty.

“But how is a team struggling with injuries expected to recover if basic amenities like pool and gym are not allowed? There’s no other guest in the hotel. It’s empty. Then why can’t the players use the amenities,” they added, describing the scenario as “pathetic”.

The source also accused Cricket Australia of not providing what was promised.

“What was promised, by way of facilities, and what’s being provided here are two diametrically opposite things. A lot of things were said earlier during this tour like, once the mandatory quarantine is over, the players will be comfortable, will be given the necessary amenities, etc.

With the series locked at 1-1, the fourth and final Test starts on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.