<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Several current and former cricketers, including India Test captain Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad, paid glowing tributes to the people who laid down their lives during the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai, as the country observed its 13th anniversary with teary eyes on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>The 2008 attacks were carried out by heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, which left a total of 175 people died, including nine attackers. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli, who will return as captain of the India Test team after taking a break from the first Test against New Zealand in Green Park, Kanpur, tweeted <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We will never forget this day, we will never forget the lives lost. Sending my prayers to the friends and families who lost their loved ones &#x1f64f;</p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1464117795923185667?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>, "We will never forget this day, we will never forget the lives lost. Sending my prayers to the friends and families who lost their loved ones (Folded hands symbol)." <p></p> <p></p>Former cricketer Sehwag tweeted an emotional message with an image of Tukaram Omble <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">13 years since the sad day. He is of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. The courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated by him on that day- no words,no awards can do justice. Dandavat pranam hai aise mahaan insaan ko . &#x1f64f;&#x1f3fc; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MumbaiTerrorAttack?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MumbaiTerrorAttack</a> <a href="https://t.co/wi4t8wHV56">pic.twitter.com/wi4t8wHV56</a></p> <p></p> Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) <a href="https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1464134373159030786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The Mumbai Police assistant sub-inspector who was killed in the attack but was instrumental in apprehending the only terrorist caught alive, Ajmal Kasab. <p></p> <p></p>"13 years since the sad day. He is of the greatest son of our soil -- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. The courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated by him on that day -- no words, no awards can do justice. Dandavat pranam hai aise mahaan insaan ko. #MumbaiTerrorAttack," wrote Sehwag. <p></p> <p></p>Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad tweeted an image of the police and army personnel who lost their lives in the attack <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We owe a lot to these brave policemen , who not only laid down their lives to protect the motherland, but ensured Kasab was caught alive and the vicious plan to label this as a Hindu terror attack was busted . Naman to the heroes. Satyamev Jayate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MumbaiTerrorAttack?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MumbaiTerrorAttack</a> <a href="https://t.co/YBznnvLzOE">pic.twitter.com/YBznnvLzOE</a></p> <p></p> Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) <a href="https://twitter.com/venkateshprasad/status/1464140410188558339?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"We owe a lot to these brave policemen, who not only laid down their lives to protect the motherland, but ensured Kasab was caught alive and the vicious plan to label this as a Hindu terror attack was busted. Naman to the heroes. Satyamev Jayate #MumbaiTerrorAttack." <p></p> <p></p>Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer too posted an image of the heroes <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Remembering the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts today &#x1f64f;&#x1f3fb;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NeverForgiveNeverForget?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NeverForgiveNeverForget</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MumbaiTerrorAttack?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MumbaiTerrorAttack</a> <a href="https://t.co/w4QVxCl5vP">pic.twitter.com/w4QVxCl5vP</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1464071370438971394?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Remembering the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts today (Folded hands, Flag of India) #NeverForgiveNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack."