Indian Women's Team To Play White-Ball Series Against Bangladesh In July- Reports

According to reports in Cricbuzz Indian women's cricket team will face Bangladesh for the white-ball series in July.

New Delhi: The Indian women's cricket team will be back on the international circuit through a tour of Bangladesh for the white-ball series in July. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

"Yes, we will be playing a white-ball series against India women's national cricket team in July and all the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium," Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Bangladesh Cricket Board's women's wing chairman, was quoted as saying in a Cricbuzz report.

The report also said it will be the first time in 11 years that the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host women's international matches, with all games between India and Bangladesh to be day-night affairs. The last time the Bangladesh women's team played at this venue was in 2012 against South Africa.

It added that the Indian team will arrive in Dhaka on July 6 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The T20Is are scheduled on July 9, 11 and 13 while the three ODIs, which are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's ODI Championship cycle, will be played on July 16, 19 and 22.

The Indian team members recently underwent a High-Performance training and conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, with men's head coach Rahul Dravid and NCA head VVS Laxman giving them pep talks during the camp.