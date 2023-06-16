Advertisement

Indian Women's Team To Play White-Ball Series Against Bangladesh In July- Reports

According to reports in Cricbuzz Indian women's cricket team will face Bangladesh for the white-ball series in July.

Indian Women's Team To Play White-Ball Series Against Bangladesh In July- Reports
Updated: June 16, 2023 4:59 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The Indian women's cricket team will be back on the international circuit through a tour of Bangladesh for the white-ball series in July. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

"Yes, we will be playing a white-ball series against India women's national cricket team in July and all the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium," Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Bangladesh Cricket Board's women's wing chairman, was quoted as saying in a Cricbuzz report.

The report also said it will be the first time in 11 years that the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host women's international matches, with all games between India and Bangladesh to be day-night affairs. The last time the Bangladesh women's team played at this venue was in 2012 against South Africa.

It added that the Indian team will arrive in Dhaka on July 6 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The T20Is are scheduled on July 9, 11 and 13 while the three ODIs, which are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's ODI Championship cycle, will be played on July 16, 19 and 22.

The Indian team members recently underwent a High-Performance training and conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, with men's head coach Rahul Dravid and NCA head VVS Laxman giving them pep talks during the camp.

(With Inputs IANS)

Also Read

More News ›
Indian Women's Team To Play White-Ball Series Against Bangladesh In July- Reports
Ravi Shastri Bullish Of Harmanpreet-Led India Lifting The Women's T20 World Cup In South Africa
IND Vs BAN Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Hilarious Conversation With BAN Batter Litton Das
Ind vs Ban| KL Rahul's Average As An Opener In Test Cricket Is Not Acceptable: Dinesh Karthik
Kl Rahul Should Be Dropped From The Indian Team For Australia Series, Feels Wasim Jaffer
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

LIVE Updates | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes, Cricket Live Score: AUS Get Pope, Crawley Completes Fifty

LIVE Updates | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes, Cricket...

Ben Stokes Reaction To Zak Crawley Giving England Bazball Start In Ashes 2023 - WATCH

Ben Stokes Reaction To Zak Crawley Giving England Bazball St...

ASHES: A Look At Last 10 Winners

ASHES: A Look At Last 10 Winners

ASHES: A Look At Last 10 Winners

ASHES: A Look At Last 10 Winners

5 Players Who’re Likely To Maiden Call-Up For West Indies Tests

5 Players Who’re Likely To Maiden Call-Up For West Indies Te...

Advertisement