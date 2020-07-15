Yet another international cricket series is set to be delayed with England’s limited-overs tour of India in September the latest to be gobbled up by the coronavirus pandemic. Indian cricket team was to host England for three ODIs and as many T20Is late September which under current circumstances seems impossible.

As per reports in the British media, the white-ball tour may now happen in September next year.

The BCCI hasn’t made an official announcement yet but may soon make it public once it meets during an Apex Council meeting on Friday.

“England were supposed to play six games (three ODIs and three T20 Internationals) during late September. Obviously in the current circumstances England won’t be travelling to India,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“But I guess a formal announcement will happen once the FTP issue is discussed as it’s part of the agenda during Friday’s Apex Council meeting. New Zealand A had a tour of India scheduled in August and even that’s also unlikely to go ahead,” the official added.

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in India with over 9 lakh positive cases so far which is the third worst in the world after USA and Brazil. The death toll due to the deadly virus is inching towards the 25,000 mark as well.

There are several hurdles for the series to go ahead as per original plan. The tour was to get underway late September but BCCI is mulling a training camp in August to asses the fitness of contracted players.

Additionally, in the eventuality of T20 World, to be held in Australia in October-November, BCCI is hoping to use the available window to hold IPL 13.

“Our (BCCI) president (Sourav Ganguly), in a recent interview, said that they are planning for a camp in August if the situation permits. It’s common sense that under these circumstances, no matches can be held,” the official said.

The last time Virat Kohli and his men were in action was during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year. They were to play a short ODI series against South Africa in March which was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.