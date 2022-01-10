Cape Town: One big plus for India heading into the third and final Test at Cape Town is the return of regular skipper Virat Kohli. The Indian captain who missed out on the Johannesburg Test due to an upper-back spasm would be speaking to the media on the eve of the Cape Town Test. Kohli would be well aware of the fact that he would be bombarded with difficult questions as his form with the bat has not been up to the mark.

So, what are the things Kohli could be asked at the presser today?

He could well be asked the state the reason for his absence from the pre-match pressers. He was not there for the one at Centurion and Johannesburg. They were attended by coach Rahul Dravid.