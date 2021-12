India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test vs South Africa: In Rohit Sharma's Absence; Mayank Agarwal Likel

Centurion: In less than a week from now, India would be locking horns with a formidable South African side at Centurion for the Boxing Day Test. While there is massive talk about who would make the XI and who would miss out – looks like the biggest dilemma would be around Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari. Would the side play both or neither of one of them?

With Ajinkya Rahane out-of-form, it is likely in-form Shreyas Iyer slots in at No 5. Also, with no Ravindra Jadeja in the mix, Hanuma Vihari – who has been in South Africa with the ‘A-side’, is likely to be preferred.

The rest of the side would be as expected.

India’s Predicted XI For Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravi Ashwin, Md Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Siraj