<strong>Centurion:</strong> In less than a week from now, India would be locking horns with a formidable South African side at Centurion for the Boxing Day Test. While there is massive talk about who would make the XI and who would miss out - looks like the biggest dilemma would be around Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari. Would the side play both or neither of one of them? <p></p> <p></p>With Ajinkya Rahane out-of-form, it is likely in-form Shreyas Iyer slots in at No 5. Also, with no Ravindra Jadeja in the mix, Hanuma Vihari - who has been in South Africa with the 'A-side', is likely to be preferred. <p></p> <p></p>The rest of the side would be as expected. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's Predicted XI For Boxing Day Test:</strong> KL Rahul (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravi Ashwin, Md Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Siraj <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;