Johannesburg: After a thumping win at Centurion, Virat Kohli-led Team India would not like to take their foot off the pedal when they take on South Africa in the second Test at Johannesburg. Following the win in the opening Test at Centurion, India would most certainly start favourites at The Wanderers – a place where India has never lost a Test.

It would be interesting to see if any changes are made to the XI. Does not look like there would be a change, but if the management reckons they need to rest a fast bowler – Umesh Yadav could get a game or Ishant Sharma.

In all probability, India would not drop out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara and after a classy 48 – Ajinkya Rahane would also not get dropped.

On the other hand, Kohli – who has not got a century in the past two years – would like to start the new year with one.

The weather is again likely to play a part during the Test. There are forecasts of rain during the Test which can never be good news for fans.

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Following the loss, it is likely that the hosts make changes to their XI. At Johannesburg, India would like to seal the three-match series.

South Africa – Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj