Cape Town: With the series locked at 1-1, the third and final Test promises to be a mouthwatering one. The final Test that would be played at Newlands, Cape Town would once again assist pacers. In all probability, Mohammed Siraj – who picked up a hamstring injury at Johannesburg – could miss out. If that is the case, there would be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Also, regular India captain Virat Kohli, who had to miss the second Test – would be back in the XI and that would be a major boost for the visiting side. Kohli would get in the side in place of Hanuma Vihari, who did a pretty decent job with the tail in the second essay at Wanderers.

The rest of the side remains the same. It is unlikely the hosts would tinker with the winning combination. SA would play the same XI at Cape Town.

India Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ Ishant Sharma/ Umesh Yadav

South Africa Playing XI:

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Test Squads

INDIA Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Priyank Panchal

South Africa Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (c), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier